Air India Latest News: All Air India tickets irrespective of their date of purchase will be considered valid till December 31, 2021, Air India has announced in its new waiver policy. This is irrespective of their current validity and ticket type i.e. the Value of the ticket will be fully protected. Passengers holding Air India Documents (098) and have/had their flights cancelled or were not allowed to travel on the flight, owing to changed entry restrictions due to COVID-19 from 15 March 20 onwards till 24 Aug 2020 can avail this option. Also, the booking must be done before 31st December 2021 and the journey to be completed latest by 31st December 2021.

The airline will also allow one free change. Flyers can change the date/flight/route) without paying any extra money.

For date and flight change, no Change fee will be collected irrespective of booking code in the same cabin — for travel till August 24.

After August 24, however, if the same RBD (reservation booking designator) is available on the same route but the fare is higher, the fare difference will be waived. Applicable fare difference will be charged in case of fare in other RBD (other than lower or same RBD) is higher.

Route change:

Passenger desiring a change in the routing of the ticket will be allowed to adjust the value of the existing ticket against the new fare. Ticket will have to be reissued along with the difference of fare, if applicable. No re-issuance charges will be levied for such cases. However, no differential fare refund will be permitted in case new ticket fare is lower than the existing ticket fare, it said.

Domestic flight operations in India resumed after a gap of two months from May 25.