International Flights: National carrier Air India has announced a number of additional flights under the fourth phase of Vande Bharat Mission. The fourth phase has been significant as several developments have been achieved towards the resumption of the international flights. Negotiations are going on with countries like the US, France, Germany to open green corridors. Two-way flights have already started between India and the UAE. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Sharjah, Dubai Flights From Delhi And Mumbai | Check Details

Here are the details of the additional flights Also Read - Vande Bharat Phase 4 Ticket Prices: This American Airline Got Nod to Fly And Its Tickets Are Cheaper Than Air India

India-Singapore Also Read - International Flights: Air India Flights From Dubai, Sharjah, Oman; More Domestic Flights From July 15 | Check Details

Air India will operate four additional flights from July 19 to July 22 connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai with Singapore. Bookings will open on July 13 from 12 PM.

Schedule:

Bengaluru-Singapore-Bengaluru: July 19

Mumbai-Singapore-Mumbai: July 20

Chennai-Singapore-Chennai: July 21

Delhi-Singapore-Delhi: July 22

India-Germany

Air India will operate two additional flights on July 21 and July 23 connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi with Frankfurt, Germany. Bookings will open on July 13 from 2 PM.

Schedule

Mumbai-Frankfurt-Mumbai-Hyderabad-Chennai: July 21

Delhi-Frankfurt-Delhi-Bengaluru-Kochi: July 23

India-Canada

Air India will operate three additional flights under from July 18 to July 25 connecting Delhi, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Mumbai, Kochi & Bengaluru with Toronto. Bookings will open on 13th July from 5 PM.

Schedule

Delhi-Toronto-Delhi-Ahmedabad-Mumbai: July 18

Delhi-Toronto-Delhi-Bengaluru-Kochi- July 22

Delhi-Toronto-Delhi-Amritsar- July 25