Air India Latest News: Air India has announced eight evacuation flights between India and Australia under the Vande Bharat Mission. The flights will be operated from July 1 to July 14. Booking will begin on June 28 from 12 PM — only on the Air India website.

Details of the flights

The national carrier said that flights will be to Sydney and Melbourne — four each.

Detail flight schedule of Vande Bharat Mission, Phase 3

Since May, Air India is carrying out Vande Bharat Mission, which has recently come on the radar after the US, France and the UAE government raised objection to the monopolisation of international air traffic being done by Air India, as no foreign airlines can enter India, though Air India is entering these foreign countries under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Following this, the civil aviation ministry is in talks with some of the governments to enter into bilateral agreements to resume special international flights on a case-to-case basis. But no scheduled international flights will resume services before July 15, the ministry has recently clarified.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express started operating international flights from May 7 onwards to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad. The first phase was from May 7 to May 16, following which the second phase began.

Between May 7 and June 1, Air India group has operated a total of 423 inbound international flights under the mission, bringing 58,867 Indian citizens back to the country.