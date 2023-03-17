Home

Business

Air India Announces Voluntary Retirement Offer For Non-Flying Employees. Check Eligibility

Air India Announces Voluntary Retirement Offer For Non-Flying Employees. Check Eligibility

Air India Latest News: The airline in a statement said the eligible employees who apply up to 31st March 2023 will receive Rs 1 lakh over and above the ex-gratia amount.

In June 2022, Air India launched the first phase of the voluntary retirement offer.

Air India Latest News Today: Air India on Friday announced a voluntary retirement offer for its non-flying employees. Notably, this is the second such offer by the Tata Group after taking control of the loss-making airline in January last year.

Who Are Eligible For Voluntary Retirement?

Giving details, Air India said the latest offer will be available for permanent general cadre officers who have attained the age of 40 years or above and completed a minimum of five years of continuous service at the airline.

You may like to read

Apart from this, the clerical and unskilled categories of employees, who have completed a minimum of five years of continuous service, are also eligible for voluntary retirement. Air India said the offer is open till April 30.

Over 2,100 Employees Eligible

Sources closely following the development told news agency PTI that a total of around 2,100 employees will be eligible to avail the latest voluntary retirement offer. At present, the airline has a staff strength of about 11,000 people, including flying and non-flying staff.

In June 2022, Air India launched the first phase of the voluntary retirement offer. There has been a request from employees for extending the additional benefit of voluntary retirement to other permanent employees as well.

In response to this, Air India is announcing the second phase of the voluntary retirement offer, the airline’s Chief Human Resources Suresh Dutt Tripathi said in the communication sent out to the staff on Friday.

“The employees who apply for voluntary retirement from 17th March 2023 to 30th April 2023 will also be provided with an ex-gratia amount as a one-time benefit.

Eligible Employees to Get Rs 1 lakh

“Eligible employees who apply up to 31st March 2023 will receive Rs 1 lakh over and above the ex-gratia amount,” the communication said.

In September last year, Air India announced the transformation plan Vihaan.AI which focuses on various goals to be achieved over a five-year period. The plan is aimed at putting Air India on a path of sustained growth, profitability and market leadership.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.