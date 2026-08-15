Air India Bangkok to Delhi flight halted via emergency brakes due to sudden technical glitch

An Air India flight (AI 2335) bound for New Delhi from Bangkok had to be halted near the runway using emergency brakes just before takeoff on Thursday evening. The cockpit crew detected a technical fault, prompting the pilot to cancel the flight. More than 250 passengers were on board; they were eventually brought to Delhi on Friday evening, approximately 24 hours behind schedule.

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New Delhi: An Air India flight (AI 2335) bound for New Delhi from Bangkok had to be halted near the runway using emergency brakes just before takeoff on Thursday evening. The cockpit crew detected a technical fault, prompting the pilot to cancel the flight. More than 250 passengers were on board; they were eventually brought to Delhi on Friday evening, approximately 24 hours behind schedule.

Following the cancellation, reports circulated on social media attributing the issue to a malfunction in the aircraft’s hydraulic system; however, Air India categorically denied this. The fault was rectified within two to three hours that same day, and the aircraft was used for a flight the following day.

Sudden jolt during takeoff startled passengers

Sources state that the aircraft was moving towards the runway for takeoff when the brakes were suddenly applied, accompanied by a loud noise. The impact of the jolt was significant, but a major accident was averted as all passengers had their seatbelts fastened. Rescue vehicles and ambulances rushed to the runway immediately after the incident. Passengers were kept inside the aircraft for a considerable time after the brakes were applied.

Economy class passengers accommodated in a hotel

The passengers were subsequently taken to the terminal, from where business class passengers were flown to Delhi on another flight that same night, while economy class passengers were accommodated in a hotel. The aircraft finally departed for Delhi on Friday evening. Air India stated that the plane was ready to fly that same day, but the duty hours of the assigned crew had ended; consequently, the aircraft was used for the flight the following day.