New Delhi: Air India has banned smoking and consumption of intoxicating substances at the workplace completely and any employee violating this order will be “dealt with appropriate consequences”, the airline’s Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Suresh Dutt Tripathi was quoted as saying on Thursday. A communique about the same was issued on Wednesday, about which an Air India spokesperson said, “We would not like to make any comment on internal communication like this. Further, these instructions are only being reiterated.”Also Read - Bengaluru Bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport After Midair Engine Shutdown

The Tata Group took over Air India on January 27 and Tata Steel veteran Tripathi took charge as the airline’s CHRO in April. The CHRO’s communique to employees said, “We as a responsible organisation completely prohibit smoking and consumption of any intoxicating substances at workplace.” Also Read - Smoking in PCOS: How Badly it Can Affect Your Health?

‘Zero tolerance towards violations of instructions’

“Our core principles of Tata Code of Conduct bind all of us to comply with the law of the land and to provide a safe and healthy work environment to our colleagues,” he noted. Air India has zero tolerance towards violations of the above, he added. “Any violation is viewed seriously and will be dealt with appropriate consequences,” Tripathi mentioned. Also Read - Campbell Wilson Appointed As CEO, Managing Director Of Air India, Calls It Honour to be Part of Tata Group

The Tata Sons had on May 12 announced the appointment of Campbell Wilson as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (MD) of Air India. Wilson, 50, is the CEO of Scoot, the wholly-owned low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines. He has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full service and low-cost airlines.

(With inputs from PTI)