Home

Business

Israel-Palestine War: Air India Suspends All Flights To And From Tel Aviv Till This Date, Issues Statement

Israel-Palestine War: Air India Suspends All Flights To And From Tel Aviv Till This Date, Issues Statement

Air India has issued a statement, suspending all flight operations to and from Tel Aviv till October 14, 2023 amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict. Know details here..

Representative Image (Photo_PTI)

New Delhi: War in any part of the world, affects the other nations and its people in some way or the other. The raging Israel-Palestine Conflict, which has been declared as ‘war’, has gotten worse with the passing hours, with death toll, number of injured and hostages rising. Keeping in mind the safety of the people during the Hamas’ Attack on Israel and the latter’s counterattack, popular Indian airline, Air India, in a significant move, has issued a notice suspending all flights going to and coming from Tel Aviv, till October 14, 2023. Take a look at the flight details and other important information given out by Air India..

Trending Now

Air India Suspends Flights To And From Tel Aviv

As mentioned earlier, Air India has suspended all flights travelling to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, till October 14, 2023, keeping in mind the Israel-Palestine Conflict and constant attacks and counterattacks. The Air India Spokesperson has said, “Air India flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel will remain suspended till 14th October, for the safety of our passengers and crew. Air India will extend all possible support to passengers who have confirmed bookings on any flight during this period.”

You may like to read

Air India flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel will remain suspended till 14th October, for the safety of our passengers and crew. Air India will extend all possible support to passengers who have confirmed bookings on any flight during this period: Air India spokesperson pic.twitter.com/Wh0k15wEdy — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2023

Initially, flight to and from Tel Aviv had been cancelled for today. An Air India spokesperson stated on Saturday that, “AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 07 October 2023 and the return flight AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi have been cancelled in the interests and safety of our guests and crew. Passengers are being extended all support, as per their requirements.”

Advisory, Emergency Assistance Announced For Indians

India’s Representative Office to Palestine has offered 24-hour emergency assistance for Indian Nationals in Palestine. The Representative Office wrote on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), “Public Notice In light of the prevailing security situation, Indian nationals in Palestine can directly contact the Representative Office of India to address any case of emergency or needed assistance on the 24-hour Emergency Helpline: Jawwal: 0592-916418, WhatsApp:+970-59291641.”

Similarly, an advisory has also been issued for the nationals by the Indian Embassy in Israel, who requested the people to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols. The advisory read, “In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website (https://www.oref.org.il/en or their preparedness brochure. In case of an emergency, please contact us at +97235226748, or leave a message a cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The Embassy personnel remain at your disposal for any further guidance.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES