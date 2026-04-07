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Why did Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resign months after the Ahmedabad plane crash? Heres what we know so far

Why did Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resign months after the Ahmedabad plane crash? Here’s what we know so far

Air India’s boss has suddenly quit. Experts are now watching closely to see what happens next as the airline tries to improve its business and save money.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, who started in 2022, resigned before his term was set to end in 2027.

Campbell Wilson has quit as the boss of Air India. This is a big change for the airline, which is owned by the Tata Group. It is happening at a very important time for the company.

Here are Monday’s key headlines from India’s aviation sector:

Campbell Wilson resigns as Air India CEO

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Monday said Campbell Wilson, CEO of Tata-owned Air India, resigned from his position. It comes as a surprise development for India’s full-service carrier weeks after being subjected to a safety audit by DGCA.

Why did Campbell Wilson resign as Air India CEO?

He took over as Air India’s CEO back in 2022, months after the Tata Group completed its privatisation of the state-run airline. His tenure was expected to last until 2027 but is said to be resigning ahead of his five-year term.

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He is expected to stay on as an interim CEO during his notice period while the board searches for his replacement.

Air India news: What led to Campbell Wilson’s resignation?

There isn’t an official statement on why Wilson is resigning as Air India CEO, but according to The Economic Times, the management:

Has struggled to turn the airline around from continuous yearly losses

Faced criticism from DGCA over safety concerns

Deal with production issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Air India route cuts due to Russia-Ukraine conflict

Wilson had a turbulent year in 2022 with technical production issues and reducing routes due to the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine crisis.

When did Campbell Wilson start at Air India?

Wilson started at Air India as the new Chief Executive Officer in August 2022 after the Tatas regained ownership of the airline in January of that year. Ever since, he has been working to revamp Air India’s image and grow the business.

Growing pressure in India’s aviation industry

News of Wilson’s resignation comes as aviation giant IndiGo announced its new CEO last week. Alongside the changes in leadership, Indian airlines have been:

Cutting back on routes due to airspace issues with Ukraine

Facing more scrutiny from DGCA

Encouraging competitive prices with the entry of Akasa Air

Indian carriers are feeling the heat as private airlines like Akasa Air are popping up.

Who will replace Campbell Wilson as Air India CEO?

According to The Economic Times, a search for Air India’s new CEO has already begun and will be prioritised by the board. It is unclear who the board will consider replacing Wilson, but speculation is that it will be someone with experience in turning businesses around.

Will Air India be able to turn a profit?

Air India has undergone multiple transformations since the Tatas initially owned the airline. Since its privatisation in 2022, Air India has been working to:

Upgrade its fleet

Repair old aircraft

Expand its routes

The next five years will determine whether Air India can achieve profitability.

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