Air India Disinvestment Latest News Today: After years of waiting, who will finally take over Air India? The answer will be clear when the Central government will make the announcement tomorrow. As per a report by CNBC-TV18, the Centre is likely to announce the winning bid for debt-laden national carrier Air India on Friday. However, media reports claimed that Air India is likely to return to its founders after a gap of 68 years.

Bloomberg earlier reported that Tata Sons is likely to take charge of Maharaja and its humongous fleet by the year-end. However, the Centre refuted such claims and details will be informed when the decision will be taken.

"Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by Government of India in the AI disinvestment case are incorrect. Media will be informed of the Government decision as and when it is taken," DIPAM Secretary Tweeted earlier.

As per a report by Hindu Business Line, a Ministerial Group headed by Home Minister Amit Shah has been vetting the bids based on recommendations given by a panel of Secretaries led by the Cabinet Secretary.

It must be noted that the Tata Group-Air India relationship goes back to 1932 when industrialist Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) had launched the national carrier. After that, the airline expanded to passenger aircraft and in 1938 it started flying overseas.

After Columbo was added to its list of destinations, the name of the airlines was changed to Tata Air Services and later to Tata Airlines.

The airlines flew support missions for the British Royal Air Force during World War II in Burma and after the war, the airline changed its name to Air India. Soon after that, the Central government took interest in Air India and bought 49 per cent stake in it. After implementing Air Corporations Act in 1953, the Centre took over the company from Tata Sons and nationalised it.

However, as the debt started mounting, the Centre invited bids for strategic disinvestment of 100 per cent stake of the airline in 2020.

As per report, the airline posted a net loss of Rs 3,836.78 crore in FY16, Rs 6,452.89 crore in FY17, Rs 5,348.18 crore in FY18, Rs 8,556.35 crore in FY19 and Rs 7,982.83 crore in FY20 as per provisional figures. CNBC-TV 18 reported that the total debt of national carrier Air India has gone up to around Rs 43,000 crore.