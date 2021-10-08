New Delhi: The central government today selected Tata Sons to take charge of Air India, according to a PTI report. A panel of ministers has cleared winning bid for the national carrier. Earlier, two bidders had put in financial bids, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary said. Divulging details, DIPAM Secretary stated that Tata Sons made the winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore for Air India, the PTI report says.Also Read - India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Has The Power to Collapse PCB, Claims Ramiz Raja | WATCH VIDEO

Tata Acquires Air India – All You Need To Know

Tatas will take over the national carrier they once founded. Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata founded the airline in 1932. It was called Tata Airlines then.

In 1946, the aviation division of Tata Sons was listed as Air India and in 1948, Air India International was launched with flights to Europe.

The international service was among the first public-private partnerships in India, with the government holding 49 per cent, the Tatas keeping 25 per cent and the public owning the rest.

In 1953, Air India was nationalised.

Air India Disinvestment: How Tata Group Won Financial Bid