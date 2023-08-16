Home

Air India Express Plans To Rebrand Aircraft With New Logo, Livery; Here’s When it Will be Launched

Air India Express said it will launch its first plane with a new logo and livery in the next two months.

Air India Express said it can't disclose much regarding the font, colour, or tail art as it is under process.

New Delhi: Tata Group’s budget airline Air India Express said it will soon come out with a new logo and livery while retaining its tail art. The development comes after Tata Group’s Air India unveiled its new logo and livery recently. “Future Brand, the company that designed Air India’s new logo, is involved in the rebranding of Air India Express. We have a unique identity when it comes to tail art that beautifully displays India’s art and culture. Under the rebranding, the tail art will be retained but in a new way,” the official of Air India Express told ANI.

The official further stated that different tail designs for every plane make Air India Express different from Air India, which has a similar tail design across the fleet. The rebranding will be done in a phased manner to ensure smooth operations.

When The New Logo Will be Launched?

The airline said it will launch its first plane with a new logo and livery in the next two months.

“At present, we can’t disclose much regarding the font, colour, or tail art as it is under process. We are budget carriers and have economy class only, so there won’t be any colour scheme like we have seen on Air India,” he added.

“We never had a mascot, and we won’t be having it while rebranding. But definitely, we will be adding more tail arts depicting various arts and cultures of the country,” he said.

In November 2022, AirAsia India was fully acquired and made a subsidiary of Air India. Since March 2023, Air India Express and AirAsia India have moved to a single, unified reservations system and website and adopted common social media and customer support channels.

Future Plan of Air India Express

Air India Express, which has 28 Airbuses from Air Asia and 26 Boeing 737 aircraft, will add 23 new Boeing 737 Max by March-end.

Meanwhile, Air India Express is planning to sign a code-sharing agreement with Air India as part of its strategy to merge with the airline.

Moreover, Air India Express will withdraw from all routes requiring business-class capacity. In return, Air India will focus on trunk routes where there is a demand for business seats.

Air India Unveils New Brand Identity

Earlier this month, Air India unveiled a new brand identity ‘The Vista’ inspired by the peak of the golden window frame that signifies “limitless possibilities” and a new aircraft livery, nearly one-and-a-half years after Tata Group started piloting the carrier.

And the iconic Maharaja logo will remain at the airline, which has embarked on an ambitious transformation plan, including placing orders for 470 planes.

The new look re-imagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system. It symbolises a ‘Window of Possibilities’, according to a release.

“The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service,” Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said.

The airline said the new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights as well as a chakra-inspired pattern.

“It also boasts a striking new custom-made ‘Air India Sans’ font, marrying confidence with warmth to position Air India as premium, inclusive, and accessible,” the airline said in a statement.

