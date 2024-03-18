Home

Air India Express To Run Daily Flights To Kochi, Imphal From Kolkata; Check Timings, Details

Air India Express, is a subsidiary of Air India and a part of the Tata group, operating over 360 daily flights, connecting 31 domestic and 14 international airports, with a fleet of 67 aircraft, comprising 39 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s.

Good news for flyers as Air India Express has announced that it will begin daily flights to Kerala’s Kochi and Manipur capital Imphal from Kolkata in West Bengal from April. In an official release, the budget carrier, which is a subsidiary of Air India, said non-stop flights to Imphal and Kochi from Kolkata will start operating this April.

Check out the timings and schedule of these upcoming Air India Express flights:

According to the release, the Kolkata-Imphal flights will run daily, while those to Kochi will fly six days a week.

Kolkata-Imphal Flight Timings

The Kolkata-Imphal flight will depart at 7 AM and reach the Manipur capital at 8:05 AM.

The return flight from Imphal will depart at 8.35 AM and arrive in Kolkata at 10.20 AM.

Kolkata-Kochi flight timing

The Kochi flight will depart from Kolkata at 11:25 AM and arrive at its destination at 2:35 PM.

The return flight from Kochi will leave at 3:05 PM and arrive in Kolkata at 6:10 PM.

According to reports, the Air India Express will be be operating more flights on various domestic routes in the near future through route integration.

Air India Express introduces four new fair brackets

Meanwhile, the airline recently announced introduction of four fare products;

Xpress Lite (cabin baggage only fares)

Xpress Value (15 kg check-in bag fares)

Xpress Flex (unlimited changes with no change fees)

Xpress Biz (business class seating with complimentary Gourmet meals and priority services)

With the launch of this service, travellers now have the option to personalise their trip aligning with ‘Fly As You Are’ “our promise to make travel more convenient for our guests”, the airline said in a statement.

Xpress Biz benefits

As per the statement, Xpress Biz fares are available on all the new Air India Express Boeing 737-8 aircraft, as a business class equivalent that disrupts the traditional Low Cost carrier (LCC) model with a hybrid offering.

Guests can enjoy increased baggage allowances of 25kg for domestic flights and 40kg for international flights when booking Xpress Biz fares.

Air India Express is already operating aircraft with ‘Biz’ seats across 70+ routes in India, connecting metro cities with other key destinations. From Kolkata, the destinations are Ayodhya, Chennai, Jaipur, Guwahati and Imphal.

(With PTI inputs)

