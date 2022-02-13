New Delhi: Air India, which is back with the Tata Group, in an attempt to improve the airline’s on-time performance, issued Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) for its cabin crew to follow. The group is reinventing its aviation businesses after successfully acquiring Air India Ltd from the central government last year.Also Read - Air India, Air Asia To Accept Each Other’s Passengers In Case Of Flight Disruptions. Details Here
In October last year, Tata Sons made a winning bid for Air India, bringing back an airline that the group had originally founded. With its handover on January 27, the Tata Group now has three airlines – Tata SIA Airlines, AirAsia India and Air India with a combined market share of over 25 per cent.
Vasudha Chandna, Air India's executive director issued a set of guidelines for the crew on inflight services.
Here’s a list of guidelines:
- The crew should wear ‘minimal’ jewellery to avoid delays at security checks and should also refrain from visiting duty-free shops after completing the immigration process.
- Once onboard, the staff will only wear PPE kits and complete mandatory checks before or well within the prescribed timings.
- To avoid any delay in mandatory pre-flight check clearance, flight supervisor should give clearance for boarding to the ground staff before or well within the prescribed timings.
- Prior to or during the boarding of passengers, the crew should avoid consuming food or beverages.
- The on board staff should make sure there is no delay in closing the door of the aircraft once the boarding process is over.
- After completing their check-in formalities, the crew should move towards the cabin crew movement control office (MCO).
- At MCOs, the crew should not wait for the flight commander to arrive, and instead proceed towards the aircraft well within time.