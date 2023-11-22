Top Recommended Stories

Air India Faces Rs 10 Lakh Penalty For Non-Compliance With Guidelines From DGCA

A Show Cause Notice was issued to Air India on 3rd November 2023 seeking their response for non-compliance to the provisions of the relevant regulations,” the DGCA said in a statement.

Published: November 22, 2023 3:06 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Tata Group-controlled Air India for not complying with its earlier regulations. Issuing a statement, the DGCA said it carried out inspections at Delhi, Kochi and Bangalore airports of Scheduled Domestic Operators in May and September to ascertain the discharge of their obligations related to facilities/compensation provided to the passengers as per provisions laid down in DGCA regulations.

“A financial penalty of Rs 10 lakhs has been imposed on Air India for non-compliance with DGCA regulations. A Show Cause Notice was issued to Air India on 3rd November 2023 seeking their response for non-compliance to the provisions of the relevant regulations,” the DGCA said in a statement.

This is a developing story and more updates will be added soon.

