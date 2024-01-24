Home

Air India Fined Rs 1.1 Crore By DGCA After IndiGo For Safety Violations Of Flights

DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.1 Crore on Air India after IndiGo Airlines, for safety violation of flights. Know everything in detail..

New Delhi: The airlines in India have not been having the best time in the recent past with excessive delays in North India, mostly because of the winters and dense fog causing poor or no visibility. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had recently fined IndiGo Airlines and the Mumbai Airport after a video of passengers having dinner on the tarmac went viral. The DGCA has now imposed a penalty again, this time on Air India, for safety violations of flights.

DGCA Fines Air India For Safety Violations

As mentioned earlier, the civil aviation regulatory body Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has fined airline Air India Rs 1.1 crores concerning a safety violation. The civil aviation regulator had launched an extensive investigation following a safety report filed by an airline employee, alleging violations on certain “long-range terrain critical routes” operated by Air India. The inquiry indicated non-compliance by the airline, leading to the issuance of a Show Cause Notice to Air India Limited’s Accountable Manager. “In response, DGCA has taken enforcement action, imposing a penalty of Rs 1.10 crore on M/s Air India,” DGCA said.

DGCA Statement After Imposing Fine

DGCA said that the airline’s response was scrutinized against statutory provisions and original equipment manufacturer (OEM)-specified performance limits, which revealed discrepancies in the operations of leased aircraft. Recently, DGCA imposed fines worth Rs 30 lakh each on Air India and SpiceJet after finding lapses in pilot rostering related to operating flights in low visibility conditions. The decision stemmed from an analysis of December 2023 data, revealing that both airlines did not roster CAT II/III and LVTO qualified pilots for certain flights.

IndiGo Airlines Tarmac Controversy

The tarmac controversy of IndiGo airlines, many passengers rushed out of an IndiGo aircraft at the Mumbai airport, sat on the tarmac, and some were also seen having food there as soon as their diverted Goa-Delhi flight landed after a long delay on Sunday. A short video clipping of the incident was shared on social media, following which Mumbai airport claimed that the airport operators in coordination with the Quick Response Team (QRT) of the CISF “cordoned off the passengers into a safety zone”. The airlines and the Mumbai Airport were penalised for the same.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.