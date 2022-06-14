Air India Latest Update: The aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for denying boarding to passengers despite holding valid tickets and thereafter not providing mandatory compensation to them.Also Read - Denied Boarding By Airlines? DGCA Fixes Compensation To Be Paid To Air Passengers | Details Here

"After that a series of checks were carried out by DGCA and during our surveillance at Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi, there were specific instances, in the case of Air India – where the regulation (regarding compensation to passengers) is not being followed and therefore, a show cause notice was issued to the airline and also a personal hearing was afforded," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

As per the statement from F+DGCA, Air India may not have a policy in this regard and does not pay compensation to the passengers.

The attest move comes after a series of fines being imposed by the DGCA recently on various airlines. Recently, the aviation regulator had fined Vistara Rs 10 lakh due to the airline violating take-off and landing clearance as it was given to first officers without conducting any training.

Moreover, IndiGo was also fined Rs 5 lakh fine the DGCA for denying boarding to a specially-abled child.

“To say the least, it is a matter of serious concern and unacceptable. In the specific cases detailed in the show cause notice, after going through AI submissions, as part of enforcement action, the competent authority has levied a penalty of Rs 10 lakh,” it noted.

“In addition, the Airline has been advised to immediately put the systems in place to resolve the issue – failing which further action shall be taken by DGCA,” it added.

The DGCA further added that if a passenger is denied boarding despite having a valid ticket and has reported at the airport on time, certain regulations have to be followed by the airline concerned.

The aviation regulator body further noted that in case the airline concerned is able to arrange an alternative flight for the affected passenger within an hour, no compensation is to be paid.

However, if the airline is able to provide the alternative arrangement within next 24 hours, a compensation of up to Rs 10,000 is prescribed in the regulations.

For anything beyond 24 hours, a compensation up to Rs. 20,000 is laid down, as per the DGCA regulations.

“Our stipulations on the subject are in sync with US aviation regulator FAA and European aviation regulator EASA and similar regulations is followed globally to accord appropriate respect to passenger rights,” the DGCA further added.

The DGCA had recently issued strict instructions to all domestic airlines to abide by the regulation in letter and spirit.

Last month also, the GCA had said that the airlines are indulging in “unfair practice” of denying boarding to passengers even when they report for their flights at the airport on time.

In an e-mail last month, the DGCA had asked all Indian carriers to give compensation and facilities to passengers affected by such denial of boarding, failing which it would impose financial penalties on them.