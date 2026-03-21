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Air India flies wrong aircraft with 300 passengers to Canada, forced to turn back after 7 hours; Company launches enquiry

Air India flies wrong aircraft with 300 passengers to Canada, forced to turn back after 7 hours; Company launches enquiry

Assigning an aircraft for a long-haul international flight involves crew rostering, fleet planning, regulatory checks, route clearances, and coordination among operational teams.

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New Delhi: Air India is in the news once again, this time for a major blunder, resulting in flight AI-185—travelling from Delhi to Vancouver, Canada—being forced to return to Delhi approximately seven hours after take-off. The aircraft was carrying over 300 passengers.

Deploys Boeing 777-200LR aircraft for Canada

Specifically, on Thursday, Air India deployed a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft for the Delhi-Canada route instead of the scheduled Boeing 777-300ER model. Air India, in fact, does not possess the necessary authorization to operate the Boeing 777-200LR in Canada. Consequently, the aircraft was prohibited from landing in Canada.

The error came to light after the aircraft had been airborne for nearly four hours and had already entered the Kunming airspace over China. Following this discovery, the aircraft was compelled to execute a U-turn. The flight had departed from Delhi at 11:34 AM on Thursday and landed back in Delhi at 7:19 PM. Details regarding this incident emerged on Friday, 20 March 2026.

Entry into Canada Restricted to Air India’s Boeing ER Aircraft Only

Under aviation regulations, the rules governing the authorization of foreign airlines to conduct operations within different countries vary. Some nations grant permission based on the specific airline, others based on the aircraft fleet, while some issue distinct approvals for specific aircraft models.

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In Air India’s case, Canada has granted permission to operate only the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft; however, on Thursday, the airline deployed a Boeing 777-200LR on this route—an aircraft model for which it lacks operational clearance in Canada.

Error Suspected to Stem from Aircraft Scheduling Issues

Air India has characterized this incident as an “operational issue” and stated that all passengers and crew members remain safe. Passengers were provided with hotel accommodation and were subsequently flown to Vancouver on a different flight the following morning, March 20.

However, this entire incident is being attributed solely to an error on the part of the Air India staff, the consequences of which the passengers were forced to bear. There was no technical glitch with the aircraft itself; rather, the issue stemmed from the aircraft’s scheduling (rostering).

Assigning an aircraft for a long-haul international flight involves crew rostering, fleet planning, regulatory checks, route clearances, and coordination among operational teams. Typically, all these processes are finalized well in advance of the scheduled departure.

According to sources, this lapse has been taken very seriously, and disciplinary action may be initiated against those responsible. Reports indicate that a Boeing 777 aircraft consumes approximately 8 to 9 tons of fuel per hour; consequently, this error has proven to be a costly affair for the airline.

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