New Delhi: An Air India flight from Srinagar-Jammu was delayed by approximately two hours on Thursday after a rat was sighted on board the aircraft, reported news agency PTI quoting officials.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has begun a probe into the incident, officials mentioned.

The flight departed from the Srinagar airport only after the rat was removed from the plane, the officials mentioned, adding the delay due to the incident was of about two hours. Air India did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter yet.

The Tata Group took over the operations of Air India on January 27. The Central government sold the airline to the Tata Group on October 8 last year after a successful bidding process.

(With PTI inputs)