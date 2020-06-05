New Delhi: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the employers to not cut the salary fo the employees during the financial crisis posed by the COVID-19 lockdown situation, national carrier Air India had decided to cut salaries of all employees by 10 per cent for three months. Also Read - Is Air India Charging More For Vande Bharat Flights? No. Here is The Truth

The negotiation is still on. Here is everything you need to know:

1. Several airlines, including Air India, had announced pay cut as flight operations remained shut for two months. However, Air India was carrying out special rescue flights to bring Indians stranded elsewhere.

2. IndiGo rolled back the pay cut plan, but Air India has not yet come to a conclusion.

3. There are eight unions in Air India. Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association, Indian Pilots’ Guild, Air Corporations Employees’ Union, All India Cabin Crew Association, All India Aircraft Engineers’ Association, Air India Employees’ Union, All India Aircraft Engineers’ Association and Indian Aircraft Technicians’ Association — all of them wrote to Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri urging to withdraw the salary cut decision

4. Air India employees have moved the Bombay High Court against the carrier’s decision to cut allowances.

5. The authorities are now mulling with the idea of restricting the salaries of the pilots only to the hours of flying.

6. Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association and Indian Pilots’ Guild have rejected the idea.

7. The pilots are yet to get their flying allowance for March.

8. Air India began domestic operations on March 25

9. International operations under Vande Bharat Mission are also on.

10. Union Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri earlier said there is no plan to stop the divestment of Air India. “We have only delayed the process by two months. And we have to slow the process. I think the AI divestment will become a more attractive proposition after this, because they have access and routes,” the minister had said in an interview to ET, commenting on Air India’s services during the lockdown period.