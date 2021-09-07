New Delhi: Passengers traveling from Kochi Airport on Air India Express can avail 15 percent to 20 per cent off while shopping from the Cochin Duty-Free shop at the international departure terminal, as a part of the agreement between the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and Air India Express Ltd.Also Read - International Flights: Air India Resumes Indore to Dubai Flight From Today. Details Here

Notably, Both the companies on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for exploring and implementing various promotional campaigns, programs and schemes for flyers. "In addition to this, passengers traveling on any airline will stand a chance to win free round trip tickets through a lucky draw if they are purchasing from Cochin Duty-Free," CIAL said in a release.

The MoU was signed by CIAL Managing Director S Suhas IAS and Chief Executive Officer of Air India Express Aloke Singh at an event held in Kochi.

Speaking at the event, Suhas said the signing of the MoU sets a significant milestone for closer collaboration and long-term association between CIAL and Air India Express Limited.

“Partnerships between institutions are built on shared values. CIAL and Air India Express indeed share common values. Air India Express is the single largest international airline operator from CIAL in terms of number of flights,” Suhas said.

Meanwhile, Singh said with the MoU, Air India Express is looking forward to engaging with its customers more.

“We hold our relationship with CIAL very dear. CIAL is a unique airport, unique in its mode of operations, green initiatives and architecture. We are really proud of the relationship we have with the airport,” news agency PTI quoted Singh as saying.

(With PTI Inputs)