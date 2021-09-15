New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said it has received multiple financial bids for buying national carrier Air India. Meanwhile, a Tata Sons spokesperson told PTI that it has put in a bid for the airline. “Financial bids for Air India disinvestment received by Transaction Adviser. Process now moves to concluding stage,” DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.Also Read - Delhi-Bound Air India Flight With 179 passengers on Board Returns to Raipur After Bird-Hit

The government is seeking to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.

The stake sale process, which begun on January 2020, faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2021, the government asked potential bidders to put in financial bids.

Air India Sale, Disinvestment Updates

Earlier in September, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had confirmed that the deadline for financial bids for Air India will remain September 15. Back in April, the central government had started the process for inviting financial bids for the debt-ridden airline, as per PTI report. Apart from offloading its entire stake in loss-making Air India, the government will be selling budget airline Air India Express and Air India’s 50 per cent stake in AISATS. The latter provides cargo and ground handling services, PTI reported. Meanwhile, the central government has already exempted taxes on transfer of assets by Air India to SPV Air India Assets Holding Ltd, a move aimed at facilitating strategic disinvestment of the national carrier, PTI reported. As a precursor to Air India sale, the government in 2019 had set up a special purpose vehicle — Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL) — for transfer of debt and non-core assets of the Air India group, PTI reported. Notably, the central government’s efforts to divest Air India in 2018 failed to take off after it did not receive any bid when the deadline closed on May 31, 2018. At that time, the proposal was to sell 76 per cent equity share capital of the national carrier as well as transfer the management control to private players, PTI reported.

