Air India Group Flies 90 All-Women Crew Flights To Celebrate International Women’s Day

While Air India has flown 40 flights across domestic and international locations with all-women crews, AI Express has operated 10 all-international flights to the Gulf route and AirAsia India over 40 flights within India.

Notably, the 90 number was chosen by the Air India group to pay tribute to the 90th anniversary of Bharat Ratna JRD Tata's first commercial flight, Air India group said in a statement.

International Women’s Day 2023: Air India, Air India Express, and AirAsia India flew more than 90 all-women crew flights since March 1 to mark International Women’s Day which is being celebrated on March 8. Notably, the 90 number was chosen by the Air India group to pay tribute to the 90th anniversary of Bharat Ratna JRD Tata’s first commercial flight, Air India group said in a statement.

#FlyAI: Here's to all the exceptional women who help us fly higher every day! We celebrate the strong, the courageous, and the unstoppable – may you continue to inspire us all with your grace and grit! #HappyWomensDay pic.twitter.com/549M7vNkMF — Air India (@airindiain) March 8, 2023

Giving details, Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh said the airline strives for an equitable representation of women in workforce and especially in leadership. “We are particularly proud to have women in key positions in roles that have traditionally been considered male bastions in aviation,” he added.

As women constitute over 40 per cent of the group’s workforce and 15 per cent of the cockpit crew strength, Air India claims to have among the largest yokes of female pilots in the country at over 200.

Apart from Air India, other two airlines such as Air India Express and AirAsia India, which are low-cost subsidiaries of Air India, have a total of 97 women pilots.

Air India CEO of Campbell Wilson said, “India has the largest number of commercial women pilots in the world and with more Indian women pursuing careers in aviation, we are achieving gender equality in the workforce.”

Significantly, Air India operated the world’s first all-women crew flight across the globe from Delhi to San Francisco, besides flying a similar flight charting the polar route.

