After Air India’s Historic Deal, IndiGo And Other Indian Airlines To Order 1,200 Planes

After Air India's historic deal to purchase 840 planes from Airbus and Boeing, IndiGo and other Indian airlines are reportedly planning to order around 1,200 aircraft in two years.

New Delhi: After Air India’s historic deal to purchase 840 planes from Airbus and Boeing, IndiGo and other Indian airlines are planning to order around 1,200 aircraft, according to a report by the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation India (CAPA India). As per CAPA India report, other Indian airlines starting with IndiGo are likely to place an order of 1000-1200 planes in two years.

On 14 February, Tata-owned Air India had said it placed an order of 470 planes from Airbus and Boeing. On Thursday, Air India said it has 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade.

Terming the order as a “landmark moment” in the Indian aviation history, Air India’s Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal said: “This order of 840 aircraft has been a culmination of a fascinating journey that began almost two years ago with the Air India privatisation process.”

In a social media post, Aggarwal said the airline is humbled by the excitement generated across the world by the airline’s aircraft order. Aggarwal shared that the order comprises 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade. This will be one of the largest aircraft orders by an airline in the modern aviation history.

On Tuesday, Air India, announced that it has signed letters of intent with Airbus and Boeing to acquire both widebody and single-aisle aircraft. The order comprises 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777-9s widebody aircraft, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft.

The A350 aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines, and the B777/787s by engines from GE Aerospace. All single-aisle aircraft will be powered by engines from CFM International. The first of the new aircraft will enter service in late-2023, with the bulk to arrive from mid-2025 onwards.

