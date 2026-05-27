Will air travel become more expensive after surge in crude oil prices? Air India and IndiGo plan to reduce flight operations; shortage likely to...

New Delhi: Owing to the sharp surge of crude oil prices due to the Iran war, the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has become significantly more expensive. As per the reports, Air India and IndiGo are preparing to reduce the number of domestic flights from June 1. The reduction could continue for up to 90 days. According to a Navbharat report quoting sources, along with rising ATF prices, demand has also declined during the summer season. This could make air travel more expensive in the coming days.
It is important to note that IndiGo is the country’s largest airline, and together with Air India, the two account for more than 90 percent of India’s aviation market. Reports suggest that Air India may cut domestic operations by up to 15 percent, while IndiGo could reduce its flight frequency by 5–7 percent.
The report further adds, quoting sources in Air India, that the airline operates an average of 3,800 flights every week. The price of ATF for domestic flights, which was around ₹80,000 per kiloliter, has now crossed Rs 1 lakh per kiloliter. Under such circumstances, operating flights is becoming less profitable.
What are the challenges faced by the airlines?
Air India and IndiGo are preparing to reduce domestic flights
Flight operations on several routes may be reduced from June 1 to August 31
Rising ATF prices and weakening demand are creating difficulties for airlines
Air India may reduce domestic operations by up to 15 percent
IndiGo may cut flight frequency by 5–7 percent
Air India faces losses: Here are some of the key details
Air India will not completely withdraw from any route but will reduce the number of flights.
These cuts are expected to remain in place from June to August.
The number of flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Patna, and Bhopal may be reduced.
Flight frequency from Delhi to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata could also be cut.
A reduction in the number of flights may lead to higher demand, which could ultimately result in an increase in airfares.
Air India, now a part of the Tata Group, reported losses of Rs 26,000 crore in the financial year 2026, compared to Rs 10,859 crore in the previous year.
Air India has a 25.1 percent stake held by Singapore Airlines.
Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran has introduced a three-year plan aimed at reducing losses in the Tata Group’s newer businesses, including Air India, Tata Digital, and Tata Electronics.