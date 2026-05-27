Will air travel become more expensive after surge in crude oil prices? Air India and IndiGo plan to reduce flight operations; shortage likely to…

The price of ATF for domestic flights, which was around Rs 80,000 per kiloliter, has now crossed Rs 1 lakh per kiloliter. Under such circumstances, operating flights is becoming less profitable.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/air-india-indigo-spicejet-vistara-aviation-ministry-crude-oil-middle-east-crisis-petrol-diesel-cng-png-8427815/ Copy

Air India (AI image)

New Delhi: Owing to the sharp surge of crude oil prices due to the Iran war, the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has become significantly more expensive. As per the reports, Air India and IndiGo are preparing to reduce the number of domestic flights from June 1. The reduction could continue for up to 90 days. According to a Navbharat report quoting sources, along with rising ATF prices, demand has also declined during the summer season. This could make air travel more expensive in the coming days.

It is important to note that IndiGo is the country’s largest airline, and together with Air India, the two account for more than 90 percent of India’s aviation market. Reports suggest that Air India may cut domestic operations by up to 15 percent, while IndiGo could reduce its flight frequency by 5–7 percent.

The report further adds, quoting sources in Air India, that the airline operates an average of 3,800 flights every week. The price of ATF for domestic flights, which was around ₹80,000 per kiloliter, has now crossed Rs 1 lakh per kiloliter. Under such circumstances, operating flights is becoming less profitable.

What are the challenges faced by the airlines?

Air India and IndiGo are preparing to reduce domestic flights

Flight operations on several routes may be reduced from June 1 to August 31

Rising ATF prices and weakening demand are creating difficulties for airlines

Air India may reduce domestic operations by up to 15 percent

IndiGo may cut flight frequency by 5–7 percent

Air India faces losses: Here are some of the key details