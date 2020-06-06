Air India International Flights: Within the first two hours after Air India opened bookings for around 300 flights to various countries including the USA and the UK under phase-3 of the Vande Bharat Mission on Friday, the airline received “overwhelming” demand from travellers as the national carrier got six crore hits on its website. Also Read - Air India: Flight Operations Increasing But Airline Wants to Pilot to Take Pay Cut | All You Need to Know

60 million hits indicates that people are desperately wanting to travel and get back home/job. Everyone now feels that Intl Flights ban by India is more threatening than getting infected with COvid. People can live with Covid risk but absolutely not with Intl travel restrictions. — Yogesh (@YogKKKK) June 5, 2020

60 million hits and 1700 ticktes … Wow!! Do you realize how big a deficit you are running ? Even if everyone tried a 100 times … You are serving 2% of the people. Damn it! I guess you don’t realize what you are doing.@airindiain @MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri — Akul Bajpai (@AkulB) June 5, 2020

The national carrier opened its bookings at 5 PM and it posted the following on Twitter at 6.08 PM on Friday: “Demand for seats from India on flights planned under Mission Vande Bharat-3 is overwhelming. Sectors/ Flights are being opened in a systematic manner for booking, on the website.”

Air India will operate around 300 flights to Europe, Australia, Canada, the USA, the UK and Africa between June 10 and July 1 during phase 3 of Vande Bharat Mission.

#FlyAI: Bookings for select destinations in USA,Canada,UK & Europe etc under Phase3 of #MissionVandeBharat opened at 5pm today. Around 60 million hits received till 7pm on our website & 1700 seats sold through website alone in 2 hrs. Bookings continue & tickets are being issued. — Air India (@airindiain) June 5, 2020

While scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months, scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express started operating international flights from May 7 onwards to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad. The first phase was from May 7 to May 16, following which the second phase began.

Between May 7 and June 1, Air India group has operated a total of 423 inbound international flights under the mission, bringing 58,867 Indian citizens back to the country.

