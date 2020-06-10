Air India International Flights: For Indians stranded in Europe, Air India will operate special flights to India from June 15 to 30. The booking will begin today at 8 AM GMT (1.30 PM IST). This is under the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission. “Please note that the applicant should be registered with local Indian Embassy/High Commission,” the Air India tweeted. Also Read - International Flights Resuming Soon? Will Decide as Countries Ease Restrictions, Says Aviation Minister Puri

Check out the complete schedule here. Also Read - Flights Middle Seat Controversy: High Court, Supreme Court, DGCA, Ministry Orders | All You Need to Know

However, it has been found out that many passengers are not being able to book domestic tickets to their home states. Also Read - Air India International Flights: More Seats to More Destinations in US, UK on Cards. Details Here

The High Commission of India, London has said all passengers who wish to travel to any destination in India may travel to Delhi. However, passengers will have to undergo quarantine as per policy at Delhi before they are allowed to proceed to their home states. Under no circumstances, international passengers will be allowed to mix with domestic passengers before completing mandatory quarantine.

Boarding a connecting domestic flight from Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru is not allowed for the international passengers as they will have to undergo the quarantine period.

OCI cardholders, covered under the four permitted categories announced by the government of India, are eligible to travel.

No COVID-19 test certificate is required to be produced for travelling to India.