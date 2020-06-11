New Delhi: In the view of a high demand for tickets for the US and the UK, the Union civil aviation ministry has ramped up the third phase of the Vande Bharat Mission by adding more daily Air India flights which started flying from June 10. Until June 30, there will be two daily flights to London and 2 other European destinations, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted. 10 more flights have been added to US-Canada, in additional to 70 already announced, the tweet said. Also Read - Air India International Flights: Booking From Europe to India Begins From 8 AM GMT Today

#FlyAI: Please note that

Bookings under #VandeBharatMissionphase3 will be available from 3 PM IST today on our Website, in City Booking Offices & Call Centre for travel ex India from today to 30thJune 2020 to London and destinations in Europe (non CIS countries). — Air India (@airindiain) June 10, 2020

This time, tickets were available in city booking offices and call centre as well.

While scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months, scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express started operating international flights from May 7 onwards to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad. The first phase was from May 7 to May 16, following which the second phase began.

Between May 7 and June 1, Air India group has operated a total of 423 inbound international flights under the mission, bringing 58,867 Indian citizens back to the country.