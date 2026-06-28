Air India may increase number of international flights again following easing of tensions in Middle East

Additionally, the airline has expanded its network by launching a daily service between Delhi and Haneda (Japan), as well as four weekly non-stop flights between Mumbai and Tokyo Haneda.

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New Delhi: Air India may resume or increase international flights on certain routes following the easing of tensions in the Middle East. This move is driven by the reopening of airspace in areas previously affected by the US-Iran conflict and a hike in aviation fuel prices. This information was reported by NDTV Profit, citing an internal memo from Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson.

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The report noted that after reducing operations on some international routes between June and August due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East and high international aviation fuel prices, the airline is now reviewing its overseas flight schedules. Due to the conflict, high fuel costs and restrictions had forced aircraft to take longer routes to Europe and the US, making operations challenging for Air India on several sectors.

Citing Wilson’s memo, NDTV reported, “Hostilities in the Middle East have subsided. While there is no guarantee that the situation won’t deteriorate again, the calmer environment has made more airspace available, and fuel prices have dropped significantly. If this trend continues, we may reverse some of the schedule cuts made in recent months.”

Air India stated that the earlier schedule adjustments were aimed at minimizing last-minute disruptions for passengers and maintaining network stability, while continuing to operate over 1,200 international flights monthly across five continents.

Wilson further added that Air India expects to add eight more new or refurbished wide-body aircraft to its fleet this year. Another Boeing 787-8 is being sent for retrofitting, while a new Boeing 787-9 is scheduled to arrive in India this weekend.

Additionally, the airline has expanded its network by launching a daily service between Delhi and Haneda (Japan), as well as four weekly non-stop flights between Mumbai and Tokyo Haneda.

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Wilson stated that Air India Express will become the first airline to launch direct international passenger flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport to Abu Dhabi next month. In August, the airline will also add a Pune-Amritsar service to its domestic network and launch its first direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Wilson noted that June was the best month for Air India in terms of operational performance; overall, 86 per cent of flights operated on time, with the domestic on-time performance reaching a record 90 per cent.

(With IANS inputs)