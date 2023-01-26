Home

‘Don’t Call Flyers Drunk’, Air India Comes Up With New Alcohol Policy For Cabin Crew. Dos and Don’ts Here

The new guidelines say that the cabin crew should act respectfully without raising voices and guests should not be permitted to drink alcohol unless served by the cabin crew.

Air India’s New Alcohol Policy: Facing heat over a recent urination incident in which a passenger allegedly peed on a woman co-passenger on a New York to New Delhi flight, the aircraft carrier has come up with a new alcohol policy for its cabin crew members. The new policy puts out a clear set of rules for the cabin crew with regard to the serving of alcohol during the course of the journey. The new guidelines say that the cabin crew should act respectfully without raising voices and guests should not be permitted to drink alcohol unless served by the cabin crew.

The aircraft carrier in its new guidelines has specifically asked its crew members to refrain from calling the guest “drunk”. “Don’t call the guest ‘drunk’, warn them politely that their behaviour is unacceptable. Don’t be persuaded to give them ‘one last drink’ if they have had enough,” the new policy says.

Air India New Alcohol Policy: Dos And Donts

Don’t call any passenger “drunk”. Don’t be persuaded to give them ‘one last drink’. Don’t raise your voice. Don’t put off refusal, act while the guest can still be reasoned with. Be polite and avoid value judgements. Use tact to politely inform the guest that “you will not serve them any more alcohol”. Managing unduly intoxicated patrons must be done assertively and respectfully.

As per the new guidelines, cabin crew may refuse to serve liquor or remove any unconsumed alcohol in case a guest consumes his own liquor, and where there are reasonable grounds to believe that the guest’s faculties are impaired by alcohol to an extent that will present a hazard to the aircraft, to persons on board (crew or guests) or to the guest himself.