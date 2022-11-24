Air India New Grooming Rules: Avoid Pearl Earring, Colour Grey Hair. Deets Here

Air India New Grooming Rules: Air India has recently released a list of grooming rules for its cabin crew members. Since the Tatas took over Air India, there have been a few guidelines issued related to grooming standards of cabin crew as well as new directives for standard operating procedures. In another such notice, Air India has given a new set of rules over and above the existing ones for its flight attendants. The list includes grooming guidelines for both men and women crew members such as no pearl earrings, no low buns, clean shave for male crew members with bald patches, no permission to wear black or religious thread on the wrist, neck, or ankle etc.

New Grooming Rules For Male Crew Members

The use of hair gel is mandatory.

Those with deep receding hairlines or bald patches must shave their heads and keep a bald look.

Male cabin crew requiring a fully bald look must shave their head daily.

Crew cut is not permitted.

Cover grey hair in a natural shade.

It is not permitted to wear black or religious thread on the wrist, neck, or ankle.

New Grooming Rules For Female Crew Members

Pearl earrings are not allowed. Flight attendants can only wear gold or diamond-shaped earrings without design.

Hairstyles of high top knots or low buns are not allowed.

Only four black bobby pins can be used.

Strict adherence to eyeshadow, lipstick, nail paint, and hair shade cards is expected, with no room for personal shades.

Only one bangle without design and stones is allowed.

Rings not more than 1 cm in width and only one in each hand.

Cover grey hair in a natural shade.

It is not permitted to wear black or religious thread on the wrist, neck, or ankle.

Sheer calf-length stockings matching skin tone is mandatory with both saree and Indo-western wear for flight duties.

Bindis are optional but must be 0.5 cm in size.

The guidelines further covered the dos and don’ts for social media influencers. When not on duty, the crew should not wear the uniform and its accessories. The previous grooming guidelines cover topics such as the code of conduct (crew shall not carry plastic bags or shopping bags in public), deportment, etiquette, personal hygiene, uniform carrying method, etc.