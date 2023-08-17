Home

Business

Air India Announces Four-day Sale, Fares Start at Rs 1,470 | Check Dates And Other Benefits Here

Air India Announces Four-day Sale, Fares Start at Rs 1,470 | Check Dates And Other Benefits Here

The passengers must note that all bookings made under the sale through the Air India website (airindia.com) and mobile app are free of the convenience fee.

Air India Express said it can't disclose much regarding the font, colour, or tail art as it is under process.

New Delhi: Air India announces a 96-hour sale across its domestic and international route networks. On domestic routes, the one-way, all-inclusive fares start from Rs 1,470 for Economy, and Rs 10,130 for Business Class. The Tata Group-owned company is offering similar fares for select international routes.

Trending Now

The passengers must note that all bookings made under the sale through the Air India website (airindia.com) and mobile app are free of the convenience fee. Air India’s flying returns members can earn double loyalty bonus points on all tickets.

Here are some of the important details:

Air India has launched a 96-hour sale on select domestic and international routes

The Airline is offering discounted tickets for travel between September 1 and October 31, 2023.

On domestic routes, one-way all-inclusive fares will start from Rs 1,470 for economy class and Rs 10,130 for business class tickets

The discounted rates will be available on select international routes as well.

All bookings made during the sale period through the Air India website — airindia.com — and the mobile app will be free of convenience fee.

Air India’s Flying Returns members will be offered double loyalty bonus points on all such tickets.

Bookings, which opened on August 17, can be made till 11.59 pm on August 20, 2023 for travel between September 1, 2023, and October 31, 2023.

Blackout dates will apply throughout the travel period.

The airline has further added that the booking made through authorised travel agents and online travel agents (OTAs) without the special benefits associated with direct channel bookings will also be eligible for discounted tickets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES