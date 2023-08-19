Air India Offers Tickets Starting At Rs 1,470 for Limited Period; Check Details Here

Discounts on domestic flights

Air India is offering discounts of up to 15% on domestic flights. The sale is valid for travel between September 1 and October 31, 2023. The discounts are applicable for both economy and business class tickets. However, it is important to note that the sale is on a first-come, first-served basis, and only a limited number of seats are available.

“Bookings under the sale are open from today (August 17) and will end at 23:59 hrs. on August 20, 2023, for travel between September 1, 2023, and October 31, 2023, on select domestic and international routes. Blackout dates apply through the travel period”, Air India said regarding the offer.

Offers on International Flights

Air India is also offering discounts on air tickets to and from select international regions. The sale is valid for travel between September 15 and October 31, 2023. The discounts are applicable for both economy and business class tickets. However, it is important to note that the sale is on a first-come, first-served basis, and only a limited number of seats are available.

Air India is providing discounts on airline tickets for travel between September 15 and October 31 to and from destinations like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

International Destinations Covered

From September 1 to October 31, there will be discounts on flights to nearby nations like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. To book your tickets, visit the Air India website or mobile app. You can also book through authorized travel agents.

Benefits for Flying Returns Members

Air India is offering additional benefits for customers who book their tickets on the airline’s website. These benefits include no convenience fees and double points for Flying Returns members. The sale is also available through travel agents, but group bookings are not eligible.

The sale is valid for travel between September 1 and October 31, 2023. The discounts are applicable on select flights and routes. There may be other terms and conditions associated with the discounts.