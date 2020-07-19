New Delhi: From July 20, Air India is opening all its offices with full staff strength and normal shift hours. No special COVID-19 roster has been prepared. In an order issued by the airline for its staff, it stated that all its offices will function in full strength from July 20 and no separate roster will be made for functioning under Covid-19 situation. Those not attending office with either have to apply for leave or will be marked absent, the notice said. Also Read - Assam Lockdown: Inter-District Movement Prohibited, Weekend Shutdown to Continue | 10 Things You Must Know About Guwahati Unlock 1.0

The 'work from home' option will be granted only to pregnant women and with other medical conditions. Staff staying in containment zones can also apply for work from home option.

"It has now been decided that all Air India offices will function in full strength effective July 20, 2020, and no separate roster for functioning under COVID situation is to be operated. Employees who not attend office on July 20, 2020, will have to apply for leave or shall be marked absent," the notice said.

The airline has already drawn flak for its draconian decision of sending its staff on compulsory leave without pay for up to five years.