New Delhi: Amid the ongoing lockdown, Air India has opened bookings on select repatriation flights to be operated from India to six other countries including the USA, the UK, Australia, Frankfurt, Paris and Singapore. Also Read - Coronavirus in Goa: As State Goes From 0 to 8 Cases, CM Sawant Urges Railways Not to Halt Train Here

Under the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission, only citizens of these nations will be allowed to fly on the outbound flights. However, in some of these flights, persons holding a valid visa of a certain duration of that country are also permitted. Also Read - 'Welcome Back, Hero': Maharashtra DGIPR Hails 29-Year-Old Corona Warrior Who Conquered COVID-19 And Resumed Duty With Mumbai Police

At the time of boarding the flight, passengers will have to undergo thermal screening as per the protocol of the Central government. Only asymptomatic travellers would be allowed to board the flight. Also Read - SC Breather For Tamil Nadu, Top Court Stays Madras HC Order Directing Closure of Liquor Shops

“Reservations for travel from India to select destinations in the USA, UK, Australia & to Frankfurt, Paris & Singapore will commence from 1700 hrs on 14th May 20 on http://HYPERLINK “http://airindia.in”airindia.in,” the national carrier earlier said on Twitter.

FlyAI: Reservation for travel from India to select destinations in USA,UK,Australia & to Frankfurt, Paris & Singapore will commence from 1700 hrs on 14th May 20 on https://t.co/T1SVjRluZv You may also call on 0124 2641407/02026231407/18602331407 or do a live chat via our website — Air India (@airindiain) May 14, 2020

#FlyAI : To know about schedule of flights operated under mission Vande Bharat, please visit the following links:

https://t.co/L58TWtLpyo

https://t.co/eMfEe8gPFG. For booking as per laid down procedures,please visit the respective websites of Air India and Air India express. — Air India (@airindiain) May 15, 2020

On May 6, Air India had opened bookings for flyers wish to travel from India to London, Singapore & select destinations in the USA.

The Narendra Modi government on May 7 had started the Vande Bharat Mission to bring stranded Indians amid the coronavirus lockdown. It also permitted foreign nationals and valid visa holders to book seats on these outbound flights.

Under phase one of the mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express are scheduled to operate 64 flights to bring 14,800 Indians home from 12 countries between May 7 and May 14.

On Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said 30,000 Indians will return from 31 countries on 149 flights between May 16 and May 22, the duration for the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission.

“Phase II of Vande Bharat from 16-22 May will also include flights from Armenia, Australia, Belarus, Canada, France, Georgia, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia, Tajikistan, Thailand and Ukraine,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, several media reports claimed that the government could allow airline companies to resume operation of domestic flights by May 19 in green zone areas.