New Delhi: At a time when 64 Air India flights will be used for the repatriation of Indians stranded abroad, the national carrier on Wednesday said it has opened books for passengers who meet eligibility criteria and wish to travel from India to London, Singapore and select destinations in the USA on flights operating between May 8 and 14. Also Read - Likely to Commence Services Partially in Mid-May, Air India Writes to Operation Staff

For the evacuation of Indians from abroad, Air India is operating special flights from India to various destinations. Issuing a statement, Air India said that it will be accepting eligible passengers who wish to travel abroad to selected destinations as per certain criteria. Also Read - No Decision on Resuming Flight Operations, Says Minister After Air India Opens Booking

Part of the criteria, passengers need to nationals of the destination countries. Indian and foreign nationals, who hold valid VISA of at least one-year duration of the country of destination, will be able to fly.

Moreover, Green Card or OCI Card holders can also fly, it said. However, the whole cost of travel will be borne by the passenger.

Issuing guidelines, Air India said that before buying the tickets, passengers need to recheck their eligibility for travel by referring to the conditions on the respective countries regulatory website.

Before their travel, passengers must ensure that they comply with all travel and health requirements of the country of destination.

The airlines said that at the time of boarding the flight, passengers will have to undergo thermal screening as per the protocol of the Central government. “Only asymptomatic travellers would be allowed to board the flight,” it said.