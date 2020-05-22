Air India Opens Booking at 12.30 PM: National carrier Air India opens booking for domestic flights on Friday from 12.30 PM. “To book login to http://airindia.in or contact authorised travel agents or visit our booking offices or call customer care,” Air India tweeted. Also Read - Are we Heading Into Recession? India's GDP Growth For 2020-21 to Remain in Negative? Here's What RBI Governor Says

Aaviation regulator DGCA on Thursday issued seven bands of ticket pricing with lower and upper fare limits – Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively. The lower and upper limits for these bands are: Rs 2,500-Rs 7,500; Rs 3,000-Rs 9,000; Rs 3,500-Rs 10,000; Rs 4,500-Rs 13,000; Rs 5,500-Rs 15,700 and Rs 6,500-Rs 18,600, respectively, the DGCA said.

The decision comes after the MHA lifted restrictions from domestic flight activities during lockdown 4.0 and the civil aviation ministry gave a go-ahead to all domestic airlines to start their operations from May 25.