New Delhi: In a bid to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev, ‘Ek Onkar’ was painted on the tail of Air India‘s Boeing 787 Dreamliner, stated news agency ANI on Monday. The decision to paint the Sikh symbol was taken by Air India‘s airline management.

The ‘Ek Onkar’ symbol is a representation of the central tenet of Sikh religious philosophy which is about the presence of one supreme reality, stated a report. While the minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal hailed the move, a government official was quoted by news agency IANS as saying, “This is a very controversial decision. Tomorrow, Muslims may demand for displaying their symbols. In a secular country, such steps should be avoided.”

Some stated that Air India’s decision as controversial by claiming that the move is likely to trigger various other religious communities to display their key symbols on the state-run aircraft.

'Ik Onkar' painted on the tail of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner as a part of 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. pic.twitter.com/pgrDNVC6II — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

Notably, Harsimrat Kaur Badal took to her official Twitter account and said, “Delighted that @airindiain is celebrating the #550th ParkashPurab of Guru Nanak Dev ji by painting Ek Onkar symbol on its aircraft. It represents the fundamental teaching of Sikhism that “God is one”. The entire #Sikh community is proud of this humble tribute.”

Earlier in October, Air India had painted an image of Mahatma Gandhi on its Airbus A320 aircraft as a tribute to his 150th birth anniversary.