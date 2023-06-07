Home

Air India Passengers Stranded In Russia Without Proper Food, Airline Says Replacement Aircraft Sent

Despite the difficulties, Gagan said, "They (Russian authorities) have been nice. We have been lucky because we are in a college dorm. We just got Wi-Fi about an hour ago, so we have been able to be in touch with our families."

Air India Passengers Stranded In Russia Without Proper Food, Airline Says Replacement Aircraft Sent (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco with 216 passengers and 16 crew members onboard was diverted to Magadan, Russia (GDX) on 6 June 2023 after developing a technical issue with one of its engines.

The passengers and crew had been moved to makeshift accommodations, given infrastructure limitations around the airport, the airline said. However, the stranded passengers which include children and elderly, found it difficult amid language barriers, unfamiliar food, and the makeshift accommodation.

Gagan, a passenger on the plane, described the situation as challenging, with a lack of clarity and inadequate facilities.

“There are over 230 people. Lots of children and older people. Our bags are still in the aircraft. We were sent on buses to different locations. Some people were sent to a school and are lying on mattresses on the floor. The toilet facilities are not right. Language is a barrier. The food here is very, very different. There’s a lot of seafood and non-veg. Some people are just eating bread and soup. Older people running out of medicine,” he told NDTV.

Despite the difficulties, Gagan said, “They (Russian authorities) have been nice. We have been lucky because we are in a college dorm. We just got Wi-Fi about an hour ago, so we have been able to be in touch with our families.”

“But the other place, where some more passengers are present, is a school. They have just moved the benches and people are lying on mattresses in the classroom. There are about 20 people in one room. I heard they couldn’t arrange proper food. They were given Coke and bread,” he said.

“There was an 88-year-old gentleman next to me on the flight. I don’t know what people like him are going through. There is a lady with two infants. She had a really tough time. The food here is mostly non-veg. The authorities here are nice, but there is a language barrier. We are not allowed to move outside. We were told we would be on a flight by this time today,” Gagan said.

Replacement Flight By Air India

Air India announced on Wednesday that a replacement plane would be sent from Mumbai to transport the stranded passengers from Magadan to San Francisco. The airline also assured that the passengers were being provided with all necessary support on the ground and that they had been accommodated in local hostels and hotels.

A source at the Magadan airport in Russia told Reuters that Air India engineers will arrive on the reserve plane along with the necessary spare parts. The diversion had raised questions over how quickly the $200 million Boeing 777 U.S.-built plane, whose engines are made by General Electric (GE.N), could be repaired amid U.S. and European Union sanctions on exports of aviation items to Russia.

It was not immediately clear if the reserve plane had taken off. It was scheduled to leave Mumbai at 0730 GMT and head to Magadan in Russia, carrying food and other essentials for those stranded.

