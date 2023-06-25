Home

Air India Pilots Leave Flight Midway At Jaipur, Say ‘Duty Hours Over’; Passengers Ferried By Road: Watch

Three international and two domestic flights were diverted to Jaipur on Sunday due to bad weather in Delhi.

Air India Pilots: The pilots of an Air India international flight on the way to Delhi from London left it midway, the reason they cited, “Our duty time is over”. This caused a lot of distress to the passengers as the plane was parked at Jaipur airport for more than six hours. Later, the passengers were sent to Delhi by road.

These included two flights of Air India, two of SpiceJet, and one of Gulf Stream.

DIVERTED FLIGHTS

Air India flight AI-112 was scheduled to reach Delhi at 6:00 am from London. However, it was diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather. The second Air India flight to be diverted was on the way to Dubai from Delhi. The Gulf Stream flight was going to Bahrain from Delhi while one flight of Spice Jet was on the way to Delhi from Pune while the other was coming from Guwahati.

TWEETS TO AVIATION MINISTER YIELD NO RESULT

Adit, a British Indian passenger aboard the flight, said that the passengers were getting upset but Air India did not make arrangements to send them to Delhi. He even tweeted Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and MP Jaipur (R) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

He tweeted: “Adit @AbritishIndian Passengers of @airindia AI112 flying from London to Delhi have been diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather but passengers have not been assisted with any recourse to reaching their final destinations. @JM_Scindia please assist us urgently. We did manage to speak with @Ra_THORe despite which we have received no assistance from the authorities at #JaipurAirport”.

Passengers of @airindia AI112 flying from London to Delhi have been diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather but passengers have not been assisted with any recourse to reaching their final destinations. @JM_Scindia please assist us urgently. We did manage to speak with @Ra_THORe… pic.twitter.com/DjLOD8dXLK — Adit (@ABritishIndian) June 25, 2023

“Please stop with the false promises! The staff at the #JaipurAirport have been absolutely inept & incorrigible to provide us with any assistance. The solution they have provided for all passengers to travel by coach to Delhi is absolutely damnable & ludicrous. Please coordinate & have us flown to Delhi ASAP”.

Please stop with the false promises! The staff at the #JaipurAirport have been absolutely inept & incorrigible to provide us with any assistance. The solution they have provided for all passengers to travel by coach to Delhi is absolutely damnable & ludicrous. Please coordinate &… pic.twitter.com/OrY01fpJ0X — Adit (@ABritishIndian) June 25, 2023

After a harrowing wait of more than six hours, Air India sent some passengers to Delhi by a Volvo bus and some by cabs.

Due to the flight diversion, more than 150 passengers aboard had to suffer at Jaipur and angry passengers created a commotion at the airport.

