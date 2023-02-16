Air India Places Orders For 840 planes, Including Option To Buy 370 Aircraft: Official
According to Nipun Aggarwal, this order of 840 aircraft has been a culmination of a fascinating journey that began almost two years ago starting with the Air India privatisation process.
New Delhi: Air India has placed orders for 840 planes from Airbus and Boeing, including options to purchase additional 370 aircraft, a senior airline official said on Thursday.
Also Read:
- GZZ vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gozo Zalmi vs Msida Warriors CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Marsa Sports Club, Malta 3.30 PM IST, February 16, Thursday
- Vastu Tips For Main Entrance: 5 Ideas To Bring Prosperity, Luck And Success
- Virat Kohli Gives Advise to Young Delhi Cricketers Ahead of India-Australia 2nd Test; PIC Goes VIRAL
In a LinkedIn post, Air India’s Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal said the airline is humbled by the excitement generated across the world by the airline’s aircraft order.
You may like to read
According to him, this order of 840 aircraft has been a culmination of a fascinating journey that began almost two years ago starting with the Air India privatisation process.
“The order comprises 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade,” he said.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.