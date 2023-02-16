Home

Business

Air India Places Orders For 840 planes, Including Option To Buy 370 Aircraft: Official

Air India Places Orders For 840 planes, Including Option To Buy 370 Aircraft: Official

According to Nipun Aggarwal, this order of 840 aircraft has been a culmination of a fascinating journey that began almost two years ago starting with the Air India privatisation process.

Air India Places Orders For 840 planes, Including Option To Buy 370 Aircraft: Official

New Delhi: Air India has placed orders for 840 planes from Airbus and Boeing, including options to purchase additional 370 aircraft, a senior airline official said on Thursday.

In a LinkedIn post, Air India’s Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal said the airline is humbled by the excitement generated across the world by the airline’s aircraft order.

You may like to read

According to him, this order of 840 aircraft has been a culmination of a fascinating journey that began almost two years ago starting with the Air India privatisation process.

“The order comprises 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.