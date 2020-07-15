New Delhi: Worst affected by the economic downturn caused due to coronavirus pandemic, Air India has on Wednesday decided to send certain employees on compulsory leave for up to 5 Years without pay. Also Read - International Flights: Air India to Operate 14 More Flights Between India, UK From July 15; Bookings to Open on July 13 | Check Details

Issuing an order, the national carrier said that it has started the process of identifying employees, based on various factors such as efficiency, health and redundancy.

The airline said its board of directors have authorised Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal to send employees on LWP for six months or for a period of two years extendable up to five years, depending upon the factors such as suitability, efficiency, competence, quality of performance, health of the employee, instance of non-availability of the employee for duty in the past as a result of ill health or otherwise and redundancy.

“Names of such employees need to be forwarded to the General Manager (Personnel) in headquarter for obtaining necessary approval of CMD,” the order added.

As per the order, departmental heads in the headquarter as well as regional directors will assess each employee on the above mentioned factors and identify the cases where option of compulsory LWP can be exercised.

The development comes as the civil aviation sector has been significantly affected due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from Air India, a number of airlines in the country have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, LWP and firings of employees in order to conserve cash flow.