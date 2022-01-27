New Delhi: After a long journey of 69 years, Air India is set to be officially handed over to Tata Group today (Thursday). Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekhar is in Delhi to witness the formal transfer, sources told news agency ANI. “Officially Air India hands over to Tata Group today in the afternoon. Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran will be in the ministries for the official handover process,” a senior government official said.Also Read - Tata Group Announces 'Enhanced Meal Service' in First Step Since Takeover of Air India

A formal announcement from the Tata Group regarding the official handover process will be made today. Tata Sons Chairman is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the official handover of Air India. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: India Logs 2.86 Lakh Fresh COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Up From 16% To 19.5%

Maharaja is the official mascot of Air India which operates globally apart from domestic operations. According to the available data in 2020, “Air India operates around 101 destinations including 57 domestic operations including 33 countries on four continents around the world.” Also Read - After 68 Years, Air India Likely To Be Handed Over To Tata Group Today

Aviation experts say that Air India is carrying a substantial number of latest aircraft in its fleet from both Airbus and Boeing which is Air India’s strength. Air India code share with Star Alliance and operates a total of 172 wide and narrow body aircraft with Air India Express globally including domestic operations.

Recently Vinod Hejmadi, Director Finance, Air India in an email to employees and said, “Air India disinvestment has been decided to take place on January 27, 2022. Closing balance sheet on Jan 20 is to be provided today, January 24 so that it can be reviewed by Tata and any changes can be made on Wednesday.”

In October 2021, the government sold Air India to Talace Private Limited – a subsidiary of the Tata Group’s holding company – for Rs 18,000 crore following a competitive bidding process. Seeking cooperation of the employees,

Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, last year won the bid to acquire 100 per cent equity shareholding of the Government of India in Air India along with equity shareholding of Air India in AIXL and Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS).

(With ANI inputs)