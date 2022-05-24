Air India Recruitment Drive: After taking control of Air India following the successful completion of the national carrier’s divestment drive, the Tata group is all set to upgrade the passenger service systems of the airline for a better passenger experience. In a step toward that direction, Air India has started a walk-in recruitment drive for cabin crew in Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Taking to Twitter, the Tata-group owned airline announce the dates for the walk-in interview in various cities.Also Read - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Akasa Air Unveils Picture of Boeing 737 Max Plane

In a tweet, Air India said, “We’re working on changing our Passenger Service Systems to bring you a better website, a better app, and a foundation for constant improvement going forward. Visit our website for more details, or contact our customer helpline number: 18602331407.” Also Read - Bengaluru Bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport After Midair Engine Shutdown

As per the itinerary, the interview in Delhi was scheduled for May 24, while in Kolkata it will be on May 27, in Mumbai on June 1, in Bangalore on June 4, and in Hyderabad on June 8. The Delhi recruitment drive was scheduled for May 24 from 9 am to 2 pm at Taj Palace. Also Read - Air India Bans Smoking, Consumption of Intoxicating Substances at Workplace. Read Full Statement

Inviting interested candidates to be part of the recruitment drive, the airline said, “Want to be a part of the #WingsOfChange? Now’s your chance! Don’t miss our recruitment drive, and your chance to be a part of our transformation.”

Air India’s recruitment drive comes at a time when new entrants like Akasa Air and Jet Airways are making an entry into India’s already competitive aviation sector and are also recruiting talent.

Air India Recruitment Drive – Eligibility for Cabin crew