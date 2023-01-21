Home

Air India Republic Day Sale: Check Discount Offers On Flights And Routes | Check Details Here

Air India has launched offer on its flight tickets across the airline's domestic network in the run-up to the celebrations of the country's 74th Republic Day.

Air India Republic Day Sale: The offer, which has been rolled out on Saturday, will be valid till January 23.

These discounted tickets will be available in Economy Class and applicable for travel across the domestic network in India from February 1 to September 30, Air India said in a statement. Starting from an incredibly low one-way fare of Rs 1,705, the discounts will be available on over 49 domestic destinations.

Air India Republic Day Sale: Check Offers

Some of the one-way discounted fares on the domestic network are –

Delhi to Mumbai – Rs 5,075

Chennai to Delhi – Rs 5,895

Bengaluru to Mumbai – Rs 2,319

Delhi to Udaipur – Rs 3,680

Delhi to Goa – Rs 5,656

Delhi to Port Blair- Rs 8,690

Delhi to Srinagar – Rs 3,730

Ahmedabad to Mumbai – Rs 1,806

Goa to Mumbai – Rs 2,830

Dimapur to Guwahati – Rs 1,783