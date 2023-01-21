Top Recommended Stories
Air India Republic Day Sale: Check Discount Offers On Flights And Routes | Check Details Here

Air India Republic Day Sale: Air India has launched offer on its flight tickets across the airline’s domestic network in the run-up to the celebrations of the country’s 74th Republic Day. The offer, which has been rolled out on Saturday, will be valid till January 23 and will be available for sale on all Air India booking platforms, including through the airline’s authorised travel agents.
These discounted tickets will be available in Economy Class and applicable for travel across the domestic network in India from February 1 to September 30, Air India said in a statement. Starting from an incredibly low one-way fare of Rs 1,705, the discounts will be available on over 49 domestic destinations.
Air India Republic Day Sale: Check Offers
Some of the one-way discounted fares on the domestic network are –
- Delhi to Mumbai – Rs 5,075
- Chennai to Delhi – Rs 5,895
- Bengaluru to Mumbai – Rs 2,319
- Delhi to Udaipur – Rs 3,680
- Delhi to Goa – Rs 5,656
- Delhi to Port Blair- Rs 8,690
- Delhi to Srinagar – Rs 3,730
- Ahmedabad to Mumbai – Rs 1,806
- Goa to Mumbai – Rs 2,830
- Dimapur to Guwahati – Rs 1,783
