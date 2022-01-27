New Delhi: Nearly after 69 years, Air India on Thursday officially returned to Tata Sons. Soon after the handing over ceremony, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the Tata Group is committed to making Air India a world-class airline. The Tata Group also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to reforms and faith in India’s entrepreneurship spirit, which made the “historic transition” possible.Also Read - Looking Forward To Creating World-Class Airline: Tata Sons Chief Chandrasekaran After Taking Over Air India

"We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata Group and are committed to making this a world-class airline. I warmly welcome all the employees of Air India to our Group, and look forward to working together," Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

The group also said it philosophically agrees with "the Prime Minister's vision for the aviation sector, of making it affordable and ensuring it contributes to boosting 'Ease of Living' for citizens".

What will happen to Air India’s 10,000 employees? As the operating procedures of the airline under the Tata Group will undergo massive change, Air India’s over 10,000 employees are likely to see many changes as well.