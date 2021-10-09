New Delhi: After a hiatus of 68 years, debt-laden Air India returned to the Tatas as the government approved the winning bid of the software conglomerate for the national airline. With this win, the Tata Sons have gained control of 4,400 domestic and 1,800 international landing and parking slots at domestic airports, as well as 900 slots at airports overseas such as London’s Heathrow. Apart from that, the conglomerate would also get 100 per cent of the low-cost arm Air India Express and 50 per cent of AISATS, which provides cargo and ground handling services at major Indian airports.Also Read - PF, Gratuity And VRS: Here's What in Store For Air India Employees as Maharaja Returns to Tata Sons
Talace Pvt Ltd, a unit of the holding company of salt-to-software conglomerate, made the winning bid of Rs 2,700 crore cash and Rs 15,300 crore in debt takeover, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, said at a briefing on Friday. Tatas beat the Rs 15,100-crore offer by a consortium led by SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh and the reserve price of Rs 12,906 crore set by the government for the sale of its 100 per cent stake in the loss-making carrier. The transaction is targeted to be closed by December, added Pandey. Also Read - Air India Employees to be Retained For 1 Year, VRS in 2nd Year: Centre’s List of Conditions For Tata Sons
‘Welcome back, Air India!’
“The Tata Group winning the bid for Air India is great news! While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity to the Tata Group’s presence in the aviation industry… Welcome back, Air India!” Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata tweeted. Also Read - 'Welcome Back, Air India': Ratan Tata Tweets as Tata Group wins Bid For National Carrier After 68 Years
Maharaja’ Heads Back Home to Tatas | A Timeline
- October 1932: Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata founded the airline and named it Tata Airlines.
- 29 July 1946: Tata Airlines became a public limited company under the name Air India.
- 8 March 8 1948: Air-India International formally incorporated with 49% capital participation from GOI. The international service was among the first public-private partnerships in India, with the government holding 49 per cent, the Tatas keeping 25 per cent and the public owning the rest.
- March 1953: Air India was nationalised and for the next over four decades it remained the prized possession for India controlling the majority of the domestic airspace.
- 19 April 1960: Air-India International enters the jet age with Boeing 707 planes going into service.
- 1 February 1978: JRD Tata removed from the boards of Air India and Indian Airlines.
- April 1980: Indira Gandhi-led government reinstates JRD Tata on the boards of both airlines but not as Chairman.
- 1986: JRD Tata steps down from the boards and Rajiv Gandhi government appointed Ratan Tata as the chairman of Air India
- 1989: Ratan Tata steps down as Air India Chairman.
- 1994-95: With the opening up of the aviation sector to private players in 1994-95 and private entities offering cheaper tickets, Air India gradually started losing market share.
- 2000-01: As part of its broader privatisation and disinvestment push, the NDA government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee tried to sell a minority stake or 40 per cent stake in Air India. Singapore Airlines along with the Tata group showed interest in buying the stake, but eventually Singapore Airlines pulled out mainly due to opposition to privatisation by trade unions. Hence, derailing the disinvestment plan.
- 2004-14: The subsequent 10 years of Congress-led UPA governments from 2004-14 did not pursue any privatisation agenda including that of Air India. A Turnaround Plan (TAP) as well as a Financial Restructuring Plan (FRP) were approved for Air India by the previous UPA regime in 2012. Air India started suffering losses every year since its merger with Indian Airlines in 2007-08.
- Cut to 2017: The Narendra Modi-led NDA Government had been putting its weight behind privatisation of CPSEs since it came to power in 2014.
- June 2017: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave in-principle approval to the consideration for strategic disinvestment of Air India and its five subsidiaries. A Panel of Ministers or Air India Specific Alternate Mechanism (AISAM) was constituted for this purpose.
- March 2018: Government invites EoI from investors for buying 76 per cent stake in Air India, remaining 26 per cent to be with the government. The deal would also include 100 per cent in Air India Express and 50 per cent in ground handling arm AISATS. Last date to bid was May 14. The buyer was required to take Rs 33,392 crore or close to 70 per cent of the beleaguered carrier’s debt on its books.
- May 2018: No bids received for Air India.
- June 2018: Government decides to go slow on Air India sale till oil prices soften.
- January 2020: Government floats EoI for Air India privatisation. Government to fully exit Air India by selling 100 per cent. The deal would also include 100 per cent in Air India Express and 50 per cent in ground handling arm AISATS. Last date to bid extended 5 times until December 14.
- October 2020: Government sweetens deal; gives flexibility to investors to decide on the amount of Air India debt they want to absorb.
- December 2020: DIPAM Secretary said Air India EOI received “multiple bids”.
- March 2021: Hardeep Singh Puri, the then Civil Aviation Minister said: There is no choice, we either privatise or we close the airline. We run a loss of Rs 20 crore every day despite Air India making money now.”
- April 2021: Government starts inviting financial bids for Air India. September 15 last date to put in bids.
- September 2021: Income Tax department allows new owners of Air India to carry forward losses and set it off against future profits.
- September 2021: Tata Group, Spicejet Promoter Ajay Singh put in financial bids.
- October 2021: Government announces Tata group makes winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore for Air India.