New Delhi: After a hiatus of 68 years, debt-laden Air India returned to the Tatas as the government approved the winning bid of the software conglomerate for the national airline. With this win, the Tata Sons have gained control of 4,400 domestic and 1,800 international landing and parking slots at domestic airports, as well as 900 slots at airports overseas such as London’s Heathrow. Apart from that, the conglomerate would also get 100 per cent of the low-cost arm Air India Express and 50 per cent of AISATS, which provides cargo and ground handling services at major Indian airports.Also Read - PF, Gratuity And VRS: Here's What in Store For Air India Employees as Maharaja Returns to Tata Sons

Talace Pvt Ltd, a unit of the holding company of salt-to-software conglomerate, made the winning bid of Rs 2,700 crore cash and Rs 15,300 crore in debt takeover, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, said at a briefing on Friday. Tatas beat the Rs 15,100-crore offer by a consortium led by SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh and the reserve price of Rs 12,906 crore set by the government for the sale of its 100 per cent stake in the loss-making carrier. The transaction is targeted to be closed by December, added Pandey. Also Read - Air India Employees to be Retained For 1 Year, VRS in 2nd Year: Centre’s List of Conditions For Tata Sons

‘Welcome back, Air India!’

“The Tata Group winning the bid for Air India is great news! While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity to the Tata Group’s presence in the aviation industry… Welcome back, Air India!” Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata tweeted. Also Read - 'Welcome Back, Air India': Ratan Tata Tweets as Tata Group wins Bid For National Carrier After 68 Years

