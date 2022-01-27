New Delhi: As the disinvestment process for Air India comes to an end and the Tatas take back the control of national carrier, it is set for major revamp in service standards as well as introduction of new passenger friendly amenities, reports news agency IANS.Also Read - Air India Finds New Home: As Maharaja Returns to Tatas, Here's Timeline of Major Events

According to sources, on the anvil are the likely introduction of a flight App developed by TCS for passengers and staff. Besides, implementation of new strategies to improve the airline’s OTP (On Time Performance) standards are also on cards. Also Read - Air India Returns to Tata Group: Here's What Will Happen To Airline’s Over 10,000 Employees

The government formally handed over the airline to Tata group today, nearly four months after the salt-to-software conglomerate outbid a consortium led by SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh. Also Read - Looking Forward To Creating World-Class Airline: Tata Sons Chief Chandrasekaran After Taking Over Air India

Things to expect regarding the Air India revamp:

Apart from operational standards, improvements are expected to take place in in-flight services such as more choices of meals. Notably, the aim is to improve the overall passenger experience on at least a few domestic and international flights to begin with. Furthermore, group employees from other entities are expected to be sent to Air India on deputation to oversee the implementation of these plans. Additionally, new board members would be roped in to give strategic direction to the airline. At present, management control of national carrier Air India is set to be handed over to a subsidiary of Tata Sons.

(With inputs from IANS)