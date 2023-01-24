Home

Air India Reviews Alcohol Policy After Urination Incident on New York-New Delhi Flight

Air India said it remains committed to the safety and well-being of passengers and cabin crew.

Air India said the new policy has now been promulgated to the crew and included in the training curriculum.

Air India Urination Latest News Today: Air India on Tuesday said it is reviewing the airline’s alcohol policy after the row over the urination incident on its New York-New Delhi flight in November last year. “We have reviewed our existing in-flight alcohol service policy taking reference from other carriers’ practice and input from the US National Restaurants Association’s guidelines,” the airline said in a statement.

“These were largely in line with Air India’s existing practice, though some adjustments have been made for better clarity, and NRA’s Traffic Light system included to help crew recognise and manage possible cases of intoxication,” the airline said, adding, “The new policy has now been promulgated to the crew and included in the training curriculum.”

Some adjustments have been made to our existing in-flight alcohol service policy for better clarity. US National Restaurants Association’s Traffic Light system included to help crew recognise and manage possible cases of intoxication: Spokesperson, Air India pic.twitter.com/jMIW8BaFab — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

Air India further said it remains committed to the safety and well-being of passengers and cabin crew, including but not limited to the responsible service of alcohol.

Air India earlier in the day said it has closed the internal probe into the case and will assist the flight’s pilot-in-command with an appeal against the suspension of his license by DGCA as the airline deems the action as “excessive”.

Last week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended the license of the pilot for three months, imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India and Rs 3 lakh on the director of the airline’s in-flight services related to the urination incident that happened on November 26, 2022.

In a statement, the airline said it accepts that, notwithstanding the mitigating circumstances, based on the letter of the CAR (Civil Aviation Requirement) it did not correctly classify the incident and therefore did not report it as required.

“The crew and ground staff have been issued warning letters to henceforth adhere strictly to CAR definition of ‘unruly’ when reporting incidents onboard so that later investigation can assess the facts. The cabin crew and ground staff have been counselled and have since returned to duty,” it said.

The airline also clarified that the accused passenger had not been served “excessive alcohol” by the crew and did not appear “intoxicated” to the crew. It said that the commander was kept regularly informed by the cabin crew.

“In the judgement of the crew, the alleged perpetrator posed no risk to flight safety at any time,” Air India said.