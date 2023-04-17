Home

Air India Revises Salaries, Allowances; Here’s How Much Pilots, Cabin Crews Will Take Home

"We are pleased to announce a revision in the compensation of flying staff with effect from April 1, 2023. We have redesigned the compensation of flying staff to make our compensation structure simplified," according to an internal circular.

Air India Revises Salaries, Allowances for Pilots, Cabin Crews (Image: AP)

New Delhi: National carrier Air India on Monday announced that it has revamped the compensation structure for pilots and cabin crew, including increasing the per-hour flying rate for pilots. According to a PTI report quoting sources, Air India, under the new structure, has hiked the salaries for more than 2,700 pilots across Air India and AIX Connect (including Air Asia India and Air India Express) as well as for more than 5,600 of Air India’s cabin crew.

How much will pilots, and cabin crews will earn?

Following the revision, the guaranteed flying allowance component has been doubled from the current 20 hours to 40 hours. One year CTC of a trainee pilot now stands at Rs 50,000 while a senior commander will earn Rs 8.50 lakh per month. The salary of a fresh cabin crew has been pegged at Rs 25,000 per month The cabin executive will get Rs 78,000 per month There will also be additional compensation for pilots undergoing training for command upgrade and conversion training for the time spent in-ground and simulator training Air India has also hiked the pilots’ per-hour flying and flying allowance rates.

Here are some of important takeaways:

The airline will introduce an additional reward to recognise the long service of its tenured staff, and double the stipend for trainee pilots.

The contracts of nearly 800 FTC (Fixed Term Contract) pilots, which were earlier renewed for 5 years, will now be extended until the pilots attain the age of 58 years.

Air India has about 4,700 FTC cabin crew and nearly 1,000 permanent cabin crew.

Air India will introduce two additional levels/designations — Junior First Officer and Senior Commander.A large number of senior pilots, who have flown for four or more years as Commanders, will be promoted to the Senior Commander rank, giving them instant inclusion into the management cadre with extra allowance for executive duties, according to a PTI report quoting sources.

The cabin crew organisation structure for both permanent and FTC cabin crew has been redesignated into four segments — Trainee Cabin Crew, Cabin Crew, Cabin Senior and Cabin Executive.

As per the source, the trainee stipends for fresher and experienced cabin crew will be hiked by more than 20 per cent.

The airline will also double the domestic layover allowance and the allowance for check crew.

