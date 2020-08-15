New Delhi: In what will raise a stink against national carrier Air India, the national carrier has sacked 48 pilots overnight. Some of them were still flying. Also Read - Tata Sons Likely to Take Over Air India by End of August

Reports said all of them had resigned before and withdrew the resignation. Their withdrawal of the resignation was accepted earlier and many of them were flying while, all of sudden, Air India sacked them on Thursday night, by sending them a letter. Some of them had resigned in 2019 and withdrew their resignations within permitted time of six months as stipulated. Also Read - COVID-19: Supreme Court Likely to Begin Physical Hearings From Next Week

“The current operations are a small fraction of pre-COVID level and is unlikely to increase in the near foreseeable future. The Company is incurring huge net losses and does not have the financial ability to pay,” the letter said. Also Read - Schools Not to Open Before December? Here is The Truth

Before this, Air India’s decision to send its staff to staff to unpaid leaves for five years.

“Recent decisions of the Air India board regarding rationalization of staff cost were reviewed in a meeting at the Ministry of Civil Aviation this evening. The meeting reiterated that unlike other carriers which have laid off a large number of their employees, no employee of AirIndia will be laid off,” the national carrier had said on Twitter.